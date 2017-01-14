Workshop series starting Feb. 15

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Healthy Acadia, in partnership with MDI Hospital, is offering a free, six-week “Taking Action for Health” workshop series at the Community Health Center in the Straus Center, 16 Community Lane in Southwest Harbor.

Classes will meet weekly on Wednesdays from 2 to 4:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 15 and continuing through March 22.

“Taking Action for Health” is Healthy Acadia’s Stanford Chronic Disease Self-Management Program, an evidence-based program to help those living with a chronic disease discover new tools for managing their chronic condition and maintain an active and fulfilling life.

The series is open to anyone living with a chronic health condition, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, obesity, arthritis, migraines, asthma, eating disorders, depression and more. Caregivers are also welcome. Pre-registration is required.

Contact Kathy Mulligan at 801-5034 or [email protected] to register or for more information.