Workshop series set in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT — Healthy Acadia is offering a “Taking Action on Pain” workshop series beginning Oct. 16.

“Taking Action on Pain” is Healthy Acadia’s name for the Chronic Pain Self-Management Program developed by Stanford University. This evidenced-based, chronic pain self-management program is comprised of six two-and-a-half-hour workshops.

The workshops will be held in the Bucksport Regional Health Center (110 Broadway, Bucksport) on Mondays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. from Oct. 16 through Nov. 20.

“Taking Action on Pain” is a free, interactive program that is open to anyone who suffers from chronic pain. The workshops will be facilitated by two Stanford University-trained leaders, Healthy Acadia’s Nina Zeldin and Sandie Dubay.

Contact Zeldin at 667-7171 or [email protected] to register or for more information.