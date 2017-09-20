Workshop to focus on building youth-adult partnerships

BANGOR — A free workshop that offers adults who work with youth effective tools, resources and strategies for building successful youth-adult partnerships is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13, at the Penobscot Job Corps Center in Bangor.

The workshop, titled “Creating Successful Youth/Adult Partnerships,” will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The workshop will explore the important role of adult advisors in supporting youth wellness, youth empowerment and positive social development. The workshop is designed for a broad range of youth professionals, including student advisors, youth workers, community builders, youth group volunteers, educators and administrators.

The workshop is being sponsored by the Maine Youth Action Network in partnership with the River Coalition, Wabanaki Public Health, Healthy Acadia and the Penobscot Job Corps Center.

There is no charge to attend the session and lunch will be provided. Pre-registration is required.

Register online at https://goo.gl/forms/yflF7JNg1Kn8YoGJ3.