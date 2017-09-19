Workshop on cemetery preservation set

GOULDSBORO — The Gouldsboro Historical Society is sponsoring a workshop titled “Cemetery Preservation 101” on Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon-4 p.m. at the Bunker Memorial Cemetery in South Gouldsboro.

In this introductory session, Jennifer Stucker will discuss and demonstrate the best techniques for documenting, cleaning and preserving historic gravestones.

Using Bunker Memorial Cemetery in South Gouldsboro as a lab, she will also address current controversies and topics of concern in the field of historic cemetery preservation.

This will be a hands-on workshop and participants will have a chance to apply what they learn using tools and materials provided by the instructor.

For more information about the workshop, including how to register, visit www.Gouldsborohistory.org. Just click on the “Preservation” tab on the main menu, then click on “Workshops.”