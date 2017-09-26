Woodworking demo at Wilson Museum

CASTINE — Learn how a tree becomes a salad bowl with Mount Desert Island woodworker Danielle Rose Byrd on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Wilson Museum’s Hutchins Education Center.

Feel free to bring your lunch and join the Castine Woman’s Club for its monthly lunchtime meeting at noon, followed by Byrd’s green woodworking demonstration at 1 p.m.

Hand tool techniques will be discussed using examples of both finished and in-process projects. Decoration and design methods will be examined, showing how simple patterns and unconventional tools can be used to produce pleasing results. The meeting and program are both open to the public and free of charge.

For more information contact the museum at 326-9247 or [email protected].