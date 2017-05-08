Woodlawn nature programs return

ELLSWORTH — The Nature Series at Woodlawn welcomes back naturalist Lynn Havsall for her fourth season with “What Can Bird Nests Teach Us?” on Wednesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m.

Spring has sprung and the birds are singing and pairing up. Come and learn what different species use to build their nests and how to identify them. From twigs to mud, rootlets to feathers, our avian neighbors build incredible nurseries.

Nature programs are free and open to the public, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. To reserve a seat, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.