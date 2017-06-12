Women’s Wellness Fair in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Memorial Hospital will hold its sixth annual Women’s Wellness Fair at The Bay School in Blue Hill on Tuesday, June 20, from 4-6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, and includes activities and information for women of all ages.

Departments of Blue Hill Memorial Hospital will share information on surgical services, stress management, incontinence, nutrition, strength training, palliative care and heart health, in addition to blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, diabetes and nutrition assessments and, returning this year, bone density checks.

Women who attend the fair also will be introduced to complementary healers and practitioners.

No registration is necessary. For more information, contact Kelley Columber at 374-3418.