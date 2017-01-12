Women’s rally at Dorcas Library

GOULDSBORO — The Dorcas Library in Prospect Harbor is hosting a women’s rally in support of the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The event will include a historical display of women in Gouldsboro history and displays of great women in American history.

All are welcome to bring their own signs and personal stories about activists in their family. Families are welcome and there will be potluck soups, desserts and warm drinks.

For more information, call the library at 963-4027.