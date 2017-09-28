Woman’s Club meeting Oct. 5

HANCOCK — The Hancock County Woman’s Club will hold a potluck social on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hancock Community Center, 1416 U.S. Highway 1 in Hancock Village.

Interested visitors and potential members are invited to bring a dish and meet the members.

The Hancock County Woman’s Club is a nonprofit organization set up to promote education and charitable interests in local communities. The group holds three major fundraisers yearly, gives scholarships to local schools and coordinates with several other community organizations with an emphasis on education and children’s welfare.

The club is open to all women of Hancock County.

For more information, call Mary Lou at 422-3756.