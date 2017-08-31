Woman’s Club to meet Sept. 7

HANCOCK — The September meeting of the Hancock Woman’s Club will take place Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hancock Community Center, 1416 U.S. Highway 1 in Hancock.

Ray Yardy will present a program on the WindowDressers. Ray is a local coordinator with the Blue Hill branch of the organization, a volunteer-driven nonprofit originating in Maine.

WindowDressers is dedicated to helping residents reduce heating costs, fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by lowering the amount of heat lost through windows.

The group constructs and inserts economical, lightweight inserts of clear plastic and wood. The cost is very reasonable, and the group also offers special pricing for low-income families.

The public is invited to this presentation. Call Mary Lou at 422-3756 for more information.