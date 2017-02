HANCOCK — The March meeting of the Hancock Woman’s Club will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Hancock Community Center, 1419 Highway 1 in Hancock.

Members and visitors are welcome to come and bring a brown-bag lunch for an informal gathering. Dessert and beverages will be provided.

The Hancock Woman’s Club is open to all women of Hancock County.

Call Mary Lou at 422-3756 for more information.