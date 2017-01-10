Witherle Library hosting concert

CASTINE — On Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Witherle Memorial Library, a series of Sunday afternoon concerts kicks off with The New Shades of Blue, who will present an array of original classical guitar compositions.

Members of the group also will discuss their music and music-writing process. The band, consisting of Juliane Gardner (lead vocals/rhythm guitar) and Chris Poulin (lead guitar/vocals/flute), has been playing together for 18 years.

The group plays an eclectic mix of old-time jazz favorites, blues, original compositions and reggae.

For more information, call the library at 326-4375.