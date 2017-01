ELLSWORTH — The DownEast Dancers are holding a Winter Wonderland dance on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Down East Family YMCA in Ellsworth.

There will be a 7 p.m. foxtrot lesson, followed by the dance from 7:30-10.

Admission is $8 per person and $5 for seniors and students. All are welcome.

For more information, call 288-5491.