Winter Harbor News of Neighbors

Megan Moshier

Correspondent

The long-anticipated Von Thistle exhibit hung at acclaimed Littlefield Gallery over the weekend.

Artist Deborah Martin visited with a big crowd at her opening on Friday evening. I know several folks left with some fun new paintings to hang in their homes!

I’m excited to announce that Nui Johnson was sworn in as a United States citizen on Sept. 11. Nui began the process toward becoming a U.S. citizen in the spring. She had 100 questions to study and was given 10 of those at her exam in late August. Nui moved here 13 years ago and has become integrated into our community, most notably manning her hot dog cart on Newman Street! Both of Nui’s sons will also work toward becoming citizens in the future.

Sadly, Sonny Smith has been ill. He is healing and resting at home. We all wish him a super speedy recovery.

The Franklin Garden Club came to Winter Harbor on Thursday. The group of roughly 15 enjoyed lunch at the home of Rick and Joanne Brown. The group enjoyed a variety of soups, salad and bread followed up with chocolate cake and some other delicious desserts. After lunch they toured the Browns’ gardens, as well as the beautiful gardens of Debbie and Wayne Martin on Main Street and Jeff and Cindy Alley on Summer Harbor Road.

May the week ahead bring you cider and cattails.