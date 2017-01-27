Winter Fun Day set in Wildlands

ORLAND — The Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust is hosting Wildlands Winter Fun Day on Sunday, Feb. 5.

All are welcome to celebrate Great Maine Outdoor Weekend with an ice skating party and/or winter fun run at Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery and the Dead River side of the Wildlands.

The 4.4-mile winter fun run starts at noon at the hatchery, if conditions allow. There will be prizes and refreshments. The event is free for all ages. Register at the fish hatchery starting at 11 a.m. The rain/snow/ice date is Feb. 19.

A free ice skating party (conditions allowing) will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Alamoosook Lake. There will be a bonfire and hot cocoa; bring your skates (there will be some available).

The Hatchery Visitor Center will be open for bathrooms and warmup.

Visit www.greatpondtrust.org or the Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust Facebook page or call/text 974-7097 on Friday, Feb. 3, for a conditions update.