Winter Family Fun Day in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE — Holbrook Island Sanctuary State Park, in collaboration with the Brooksville Bicentennial Committee, will sponsor a Winter Family Fun Day on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the park.

“Take It Outside!” is the theme for the day. This is one of several such events being held at the various Maine parks throughout the winter.

The Holbrook Sanctuary gathering will provide an opportunity to cross-country ski, snowshoe, sled or ice skate (participants will ski or walk to Fresh Pond). Skis and snowshoes will be available free of charge. Warm beverages, soup, bread and refreshments will be provided.

If there is little or low snow, the event will still take place (call and check on conditions for appropriate footwear).

The inclement weather date will be Sunday, Feb. 12.

Holbrook Island Sanctuary is located at 172 Indian Bar Road, Harborside, in the town of Brooksville. Follow the brown and white state park signs to the Back Road entrance.

For more information, call 326-4012.