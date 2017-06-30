Wine & Whiskers benefit July 25

MOUNT DESERT — The fourth annual Wine & Whiskers benefit and auction for the SPCA of Hancock County’s animal shelter is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at the Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor.

The cost is $125 per person ($62.50 of which is tax-deductible). The event will be held under a tent overlooking the ocean and includes hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, dessert and live music by the popular local band The Crown Vics.

The festive evening also includes silent and live auctions with Hugh Hildesly of Sotheby’s serving as auctioneer. Auction items include a whimsical harbor sea turtle sculpture by local artist Dan Falt, a Piaggio scooter, a week’s stay in a Bali villa, jewelry designed by Lisa Hall and a cocktail party in your home with food prepared by Blue Hill caterer Diane Bianco and music by Emmy-winning musician Paul Sullivan.

To make a reservation, to pre-bid on auction items or to find out how to become an event sponsor, contact Cheryl Cumming at 667-8088. Reservations also can be made online at www.spcahancockcounty.org.