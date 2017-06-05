Wilson Museum to host talk June 12

CASTINE — The struggles of children and families in Uganda will be the topic for a talk on Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at the Wilson Museum’s Hutchins Education Center in Castine.

John Shiundu, director of the Kidron Valley Children’s Home and Boarding School in Jinja, Uganda, will speak about adoption and the fate of un-adoptable children in African orphanages.

He also will discuss the Ugandan dowry system and its challenges, the plight of prison inmates and the work he and his wife are doing to empower women and families with small home businesses, including chicken farming and hair care training.

Shiundu’s organization also runs a clinic for malaria, childbirth and emergency care. Joining Shiundu will be two young Ugandan-born children who have recently been adopted into a family from the local area.

This program is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the museum at 326-9247 or [email protected]