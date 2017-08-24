Wildlands campfire scheduled Aug. 31

ORLAND — All are welcome to come sing out the summer around a blazing campfire in the Great Pond Mountain Wildlands on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 7-9 p.m.

S’mores and musicians will be provided. Bring a camp chair or blanket, something to drink, a marshmallow stick, bug protection and a musical instrument if you like.

Enter via the Wildlands South Gate on Route 1 (just south of the Route 176 intersection) and follow signs to the campfire. Drive in or hike. This is a free event presented by Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust and WERU-FM Community Radio. The rain date is Sept. 1.

For more information, visit www.greatpondtrust.org or call 930-9730.