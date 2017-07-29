Wabanaki history talk set for Aug. 5

ELLSWORTH — “Truth, Healing and Change,” an evening of Wabanaki history, will be held at St. Joseph Parish, 231 Main St. in Ellsworth, on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 5:30 p.m.

The event, hosted by the St. Joseph’s Peace and Social Justice Commission, will begin with a potluck supper.

Barbara Kates from Maine Wabanaki REACH (Reconciliation, Engagement, Advocacy, Change, and Healing) will present the program, which explores the shared history of Maine’s Wabanaki people and those who came to Maine from Europe and the work of REACH.

For more information, contact the parish at 667-2342.