Volunteers sought for jail program

ELLSWORTH — Openings are now available for volunteers to work in the Hancock County Jail library.

Since 2001, community members have distributed books to jail residents, with each volunteer contributing two hours a month on a Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

Volunteers for Hancock Jail Residents (VHJR), a nonprofit organization, has presented hundreds of group and individual programs — including computers, art, stress reduction, mentoring, library and more — for the men and women inside Hancock County Jail.

The organization’s goal is to share a greater feeling of belonging with people who often feel isolated from the community.

For more information, visit www.jailvolunteers.org or call 374-2437.