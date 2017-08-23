Volunteers needed to create insulating window inserts

ELLSWORTH — WindowDressers is a Maine nonprofit committed to reducing heating costs and air pollution through the production of insulating “window inserts” by community volunteers, with a special emphasis on serving lower-income customers. The organization is looking for volunteers to help construct some 161 window inserts to help lower heating bills for area homeowners.

The building bee will be held at St. Joseph’s Church parish hall (Next to Angelo’s Pizza) Monday, Sept. 11, through Wednesday, Sept. 13, in two shifts: 8:30 to 12:30 and 1 to 5. Lunch for all volunteers is from 12:30 to 1.

Also, a few volunteers are needed to set up on Friday afternoon, Sept. 8, and Sunday afternoon, Sept. 10.

To sign up, go to http://signup.com/go/8v5CUx. This link is case-sensitive.

For information: Kit Lane, 460-9113.