Volunteer work day set at hatchery

ORLAND — Volunteers are welcome to join in a day of service at the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery and help restore the shore and protect the waters of Alamoosook Lake on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The work will include planting native shrubs, improving beach access and placing interpretive signs along the shoreline. Planted shrubs will mitigate erosion into the lake and also provide essential pollinator habitat. Volunteers are asked to sign up at tinyurl.com/craigbrook.

Contact Robin Gropp with questions at [email protected] or 667-8663 or visit the Hancock County Soil & Water Conservation District’s Facebook page at facebook.com/hcswcd.me.