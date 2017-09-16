Vendors sought for farmers market

ELLSWORTH — The Tractor Supply store in Ellsworth is looking for farmers, crafters and artisans to sell their homemade and homegrown goods at its farmers market on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Tractor Supply is encouraging crafters and growers with an interest in everything from homemade crafts and candles to baked goods, art and gardening to sign up.

To register, vendors can visit TSCEventPartners.com or the Ellsworth store. Nonprofit organizations and food trucks are also welcome to register.