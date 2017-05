ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Duplicate Bridge Club held a regular open game on May 11.

Finishing first were Susan and Paul Johnson of Veazie.

Placing second were Ed Soper of Ellsworth and Martha Williams of Bangor.

Finishing third were Mae Corrion of Bar Harbor and Carol Harriman of Bangor.

The next game will be held on Thursday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 134 State St. in Ellsworth.