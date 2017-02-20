Monday - Feb 20, 2017

Turkey supper at Ellsworth church

February 20, 2017 on Community Announcements

ELLSWORTHThe First Congregational Church of Ellsworth has announced the start of its 2017 season of public suppers.

A roast turkey dinner with all the fixings is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The menu will include turkey, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, Caesar salad, roll, tea, coffee or lemonade and homemade pies.

Admission is $9 per person or $25 per family. Children under 5 eat free. The church is handicapped-accessible from the State Street entrance. The church is located across from the Ellsworth Police Department on Church Street.

For more information, call Lois at 669-2028.