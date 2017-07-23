Turkey supper at Ellsworth church

ELLSWORTH — A turkey supper will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the Ellsworth United Methodist Church.

The church is located at 21 Hancock St. in Ellsworth.

The menu includes turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, peas, cranberry sauce, celery, homemade rolls and pies.

Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5. Takeout dinners will be available beginning at 4:30.

To arrange takeout orders and information, call the church between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday or Saturday, July 28-29, at 667-5966.