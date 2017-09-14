Turkey shoots to start Oct. 1

WALTHAM — The Waltham-Eastbrook Youth Association will begin its fifth season of turkey shoots on Sunday, Oct. 1. The association was established five years ago with the intention of providing money for scholarships for the youth of the two towns.

“Last year we were able to give out numerous scholarships ranging from $100 to $500, and we hope to give out much more in coming years,” said Chris Kravitt, president.

The turkey shoots take place every Sunday in October from 10 a.m. until about noon. There are five Sundays in October this year. The shooting range is located off of Route 200 in Waltham. There are signs directing the way.

Shooting events are with .22 rifles with open sights, 20-gauge and 12-gauge shotguns, and an open category that has seen everything from recurve bows to scoped .22s to hunting caliber rifles. Spectators are always welcome. The local 4-H Club will provide refreshments. And no, we don’t shoot live turkeys. Prizes are frozen turkeys. There will also be a rifle raffled off.

For more information, call Chris at 584-3000.