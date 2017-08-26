Trusts offering hiking challenge

BLUE HILL — This summer, Blue Hill Heritage Trust and Maine Coast Heritage Trust invite community members and visitors to hike all eight Bagaduce Watershed Trails under conservation with the two land trusts.

Those who hike all eight will be entered into a drawing for a prize from an area business. Along each property, make note of the “secret image” posted along the trail. You can take a photo with your phone, write it down on a piece of paper or memorize it. As long as you know which image goes with which trail, it counts.

Entry forms can be found on the Blue Hill Heritage Trust website. The winners will be drawn at a celebration of conservation on the Bagaduce at Strong Brewing Co. in Sedgwick on Sept. 16.

For more information about the hiking challenge or celebration, contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at [email protected] or 374-5118.