Trisha Mason Band to perform Jan. 27

WINTER HARBOR — The Trisha Mason Band will be performing Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at Schoodic Arts for All’s Last Friday Coffeehouse at Hammond Hall.

The band is a homegrown ensemble from Ellsworth that draws its strength from the snowy forests and the rockbound coasts of Downeast Maine.

Mason takes an eclectic musical approach, alternating symphonic, hard rock and jazz elements.

The suggested donation is $15.

For more information, call 963-2569 or visit www.schoodicartsforall.org.