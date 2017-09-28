Tree lightings scheduled Oct. 3

ELLSWORTH — With support from hundreds of individuals and businesses committed to ending domestic abuse, The Next Step Domestic Violence Project will hold tree-lighting ceremonies simultaneously in Calais, Machias, Ellsworth and Deer Isle/Stonington on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The lights represent the approximately 1,000 people who have used Next Step services over the past year. The tree will stay lit each night for the month of October, which is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The tree lighting ceremonies will begin at 5:30 p.m. at each location — Knowlton Park in Ellsworth, the Machias Chamber of Commerce, the Gazebo in Calais Memorial Park and Chase Emerson Memorial Library in Deer Isle/Stonington. All are welcome.

For more information, contact Kelly Brown at 255-4934 or [email protected]