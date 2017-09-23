Tree identification hike in Lamoine

LAMOINE — This year, in celebration of Great Maine Outdoor Weekend, Frenchman Bay Conservancy and the Lamoine Conservation Commission are sponsoring a self-guided tree identification hike at Simon Trail in Lamoine.

The tree identification hike will be available any time on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, during daylight hours.

Trees are numbered along the trail and simple tree identification guide/worksheets will be available at the trail head mailbox to guide you in tree identification as you hike. The hikes are geared toward all ages.

Contact [email protected] or call 422-2328 with questions. For more information, visit http://frenchmanbay.org/events/great-maine-outdoor-weekend-2/.