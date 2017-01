SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Photographer and naturalist Bob Thayer will be speaking on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Thayer and his wife, Linda, visited New Zealand in 2005 and returned in 2012 along with a visit to Australia. Thayer will be speaking about those trips in his presentation.

For more information, call the library at 244-7065.