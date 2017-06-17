Trail guide release party at BHHT

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Heritage Trust invites past, present and future members to join in celebrating the release of the trust’s new regional trail guide, “From Bucksport to Stonington: Hiking Trails and Public Access Points of the Greater Blue Hill Peninsula.”

The event will be held on Friday, June 23, at the trust’s office, 157 Hinckley Ridge Road in Blue Hill.

The 60-page booklet is a comprehensive guide to hiking preserves and public water access points across the region. The guide was produced by Blue Hill Heritage Trust, featuring its own trails as well as the trails of neighboring land trusts such as Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Island Heritage Trust and Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust.

The guide also includes municipal and state preserves in the region, as well as public water access points and islands.

Community members are invited to join the trust from 4-7 p.m. for a cookout, where copies of the guide can be purchased for $5. Current trust members receive a free copy of the guide.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 374-5118.