Tour of MDI “Quietside” gardens scheduled July 22

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club is holding its 2017 Garden Tour, highlighting the gardens located on “The Quietside” of Mount Desert Island, on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

This garden tour is a biennial fundraiser that supports a variety of community projects and funds college scholarships for horticulture and environmental study students.

A single ticket entitles you to enter seven beautifully kept gardens offering a wide mix of habitats. In addition, you’ll be able to enjoy the views of wild flower meadows, shorefront properties and serene woods.

Beginning in June, tickets may be purchased for $20 at participating businesses or by mail. Tickets sold on the day of the tour will cost $25, and will be for sale at each garden and the tour headquarters. Brochures will include a self-guided tour map and garden descriptions.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 315 Main St. in Southwest Harbor, will serve as the tour headquarters. Here visitors will find an outdoor market where vendors and artist will be selling their products and crafts. Entrance to this market will not require a ticket.

It is requested that dogs and strollers be left at home. In addition, the majority of the gardens are not wheelchair-accessible.

For more information, visit www.barharborgardenclub.com or call 288-0483.