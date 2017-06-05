Touch a Train Day scheduled June 10

HANCOCK — The whole family is invited to the Downeast Scenic Railroad’s Touch A Train Day on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the Washington Junction railroad yard located just north of Ellsworth.

Admission is free. This is a chance to get up close and see a fully restored operating railroad. A passenger train and a freight train will be on display. The engine, the coaches and the caboose will be available for tours.

Kids of all ages are invited to sit in the engineer’s seat behind the throttle of the locomotive. Engineers, conductors and the railroad volunteers will be on hand to guide visitors through the displays and answer questions.

For more information, visit www.downeastscenicrail.org.