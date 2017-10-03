Thriving in Place breakfast Oct. 11

BLUE HILL — On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Healthy Peninsula and its Thriving in Place partners are hosting a community breakfast to celebrate the successful completion of the three-year Thriving in Place Downeast community collaboration.

There will be a report on the group’s work and findings, program updates and information about new community-wide healthy aging projects and partnerships.

Since 2014, under the direction of Healthy Peninsula and with 15-plus community partners, Thriving in Place Downeast work has supported healthy aging on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle/Stonington, building opportunities for seniors, the chronically ill and their caregivers to remain in their homes and communities as long as possible.

The community celebration will be held at the Halcyon Grange, 1157 Pleasant St., North Blue Hill, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. All are welcome.

RSVPs are requested by Oct. 4 to [email protected] or 374-3257.