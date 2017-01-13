Tech device help in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE — The Brooksville Free Public Library is offering free, drop-in iPad and iPhone assistance on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon throughout the winter.

Did you receive a new i-device for Christmas? Want to learn some tips and tricks? Or just need help getting started? These sessions can help.

Learn how to set up your email, learn how to take and organize your photos and find out more about Facebook and other social media.

Bring your device, a power cord and any relevant passwords you may need.

The program is free and is on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, contact Brook at 326-4560 or [email protected]