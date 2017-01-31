Tax assistance at SW Harbor Library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is offering tax aid through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aid program.

This service is free to taxpayers with low and moderate income and is offered in cooperation with the IRS.

These trained volunteers help taxpayers receive all applicable tax credits and deductions. All tax help is confidential. Tax help at the library will be offered Feb. 17 and 24, March 10 and 24 and April 7 by appointment only.

For information about what you need to bring and to make an appointment, call the library at 244-7065.