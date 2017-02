SURRY — Seasoned tango dancers will be initiating Sunday afternoon open tango sessions at The Gatherings in Surry on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2:30 p.m.

There will be some initial basic instruction and demonstration. Beginners are welcome. Donations are encouraged for the use of the building.

For more information, contact Margret Baldwin at 667-8328 or Tim Allen at 266-7855.