Talks scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Tasmanian geologist and Surry summer resident Millard F. (Mike) Coffin, Ph.D., will give a talk about “Geological Insights from the Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370” on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Hill Public Library.

He will discuss what he and other geologists discovered about the ocean floor landscape during the search for the Malaysia Airlines flight that went missing in March 2014.

The Rev. Gary Brinn, pastor at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, will present a talk titled “From Horeb to Blue Hill” at the library on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m.

The presentation will be a whirlwind look at the Judeo-Christian trajectory from the ancient Hebrew faith to Jonathan Fisher’s Congregationalism and on to the United Church of Christ, the modern denomination that includes the Congregational tradition.

Author and personal historian Meghan Vigeant will share stories and recordings she has gathered from the elders she has worked with around New England over the last decade in a talk at the library on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m.

For more information on any of these events, contact the library at 374-5515.