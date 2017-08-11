Talks scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Local art teacher and artist Penny Ricker will give a talk on the history of Rowantrees Pottery at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.

Rowantrees Pottery was founded in 1935 by Adelaide Pearson, who was also the driving force behind the construction of the Blue Hill Public Library building.

Brooklin resident Carlos Enrique Maibeth-Mortimer will give a presentation at the library on the little-known history that connects Nicaragua and its people to the world on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m.

He will discuss Nicaragua’s engaging, often conflict-prone geopolitics, both past and present.

International wildlife and travel photographer Gary Harmatz will present an illustrated talk at the library called “Animals, Animals, Animals” on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m.

This presentation is for both children and adults. Harmatz will share his photographs and stories of the wonderful world of exotic and highly endangered wildlife.

For more information on any of these programs, call the library at 374-5515.