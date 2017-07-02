Talks scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — On Saturday, July 8, at 10 a.m., Jessica Woodend from the nonprofit group “Sharks 4 Kids” will do a slide presentation and interactive program at the library.

The group’s goal is to create the next generation of shark advocates through education, outreach and adventure.

Also at the library, bestselling Maine author Linda Greenlaw will do a presentation and read from her just-published mystery “Shiver Hitch” on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.