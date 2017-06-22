Talks scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Bangor Daily News outdoor journalist Aislinn Sarnacki will present a slideshow and talk about her new book, “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine,” at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m.

“Family Friendly Hikes in Maine,” just released this month by Down East Books, includes several Blue Hill Heritage Trust trails. For the BDN, Aislinn writes a weekly column about Maine trails, as well as a blog that features videos.

Books will be available for sale and signing.

On Thursday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m., Brooksville resident Jeff Kaley will give a slide presentation at the library about Nepal.

This year is the 50th anniversary of Kaley’s first visit to Nepal on a Peace Corps mission. Since that time he has made frequent visits back to the country, visiting many cities and towns throughout the countryside, often off the tourist tracks.

Kaley will talk about his experiences arriving in the country 50 years ago, how he has seen it change over time and what the situation in Nepal is like today.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.