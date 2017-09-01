Talk on Tanzania at Jesup Library

BAR HARBOR — Photographer J.K. Putnam will share stories and photographs of his trip to Tanzania on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor.

Putnam will focus on the Mazinde Juu School for Girls and the community that surrounds it and is supported by it. He will also feature pictures of the animals, landscapes and people he encountered during his travels to and from the Usambara Mountains.

For more information, call the library at 288-4245.