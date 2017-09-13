Talk set on history of river fisheries

SULLIVAN — Downeast Salmon Federation Alewife Ambassador Brett Ciccotelli will give a talk titled “The History of River Fisheries in the Flanders and Taunton Bay Watersheds” on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center.

Ciccotelli will speak on the influence sea-run fish have had and continue to have on life in our communities, as well as the effect our communities have had on the fisheries.

The economic and environmental impacts will be discussed from a historical perspective with a look at restoration efforts ongoing today.

The talk is being sponsored by the Sullivan-Sorrento Historical Society. Refreshments will be served and all are welcome.