Talk scheduled at Witherle Library

CASTINE — The Witherle Memorial Library is hosting a talk titled “Shipbuilding and Migration” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m.

Cipperly Good, curator at the Penobscot Marine Museum, will discuss locally built and captained vessels that were involved in the migration of Chinese Coolies to Cuba to work in the sugar industry in the 1860s.

This program is offered as a free community event in anticipation of the 30th Annual Camden Conference. The 30th Anniversary Camden Conference Community Events Series is supported in part by the Maine Humanities Council.

For more information, call 326-4375.