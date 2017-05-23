Talk scheduled at MCMH May 31

ELLSWORTH — Joanne MacPherson of Maine Coast Memorial Hospital will be presenting “Fit to a T,” a bone health and osteoporosis education program for men and women of all ages, on Wednesday, May 31, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the hospital classroom.

The “Fit to a T” program is part of the Bone and Joint Initiative education series, geared to help people understand what they need to do to remain healthy and active.

A healthy, free meal will be served at this event, so registration is required.

To register, call 664-5337 or visit www.mainehospital.org.