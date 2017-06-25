Talk scheduled at Good Life Center

BROOKSVILLE — The Good Life Center’s Monday Night Speaker Series presents a talk by Amanda Gustin titled “Hippies, Freaks and the Counter Culture of the ’60s” on Monday, July 3, at 7 p.m.

Amanda Gustin, public program manager at the Vermont Historical Society, will open this year’s series with a talk on the counter culture of the ’60s and ’70s and the Nearings’ influence on this movement.

Gustin works on statewide projects on Vermont’s history and holds degrees in history and museum studies. She has held leadership positions with the American Association of State and Local History and the New England Museum Association.

The house opens at 6:30 for this event. Donations are appreciated. The Good Life Center is located at 372 Harborside Road in Harborside (Brooksville).

For more information, call 326-8211 or visit www.goodlife.org.