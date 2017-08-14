Talk scheduled at Good Life Center

BROOKSVILLE — The Good Life Center’s Monday Night Speaker Series continues on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. with a talk by the Mercer Family of Orland.

The family will present “The Water Inside: Reflections on our Hearts, our Lived Lives, and Healing our World,” a message and experience of the heart rather than informational through the head.

Molly and Shawn Mercer of Nancy Place Homestead in Orland will present a mix of music, story and prose that explores the power of place, the healing of love and prayer and the inner journeys we must travel along to change our world.

The house opens at 6:30. Donations are appreciated. Forest Farm is located at 372 Harborside Road in Harborside (Brooksville).

For more information, call 326-8211 or visit www.goodlife.org.